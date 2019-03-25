San Antonio Grandma Said Two Teens Attacked Her, Stole Her Car After She Helped Them with Car Trouble, Bought Them Whataburger

click to enlarge
-
Bexar County Sheriff's Office
-
Jose Carbajal has been charged with aggravated robbery.
A teen has been arrested after a 79-year-old woman told police that she was attacked and robbed for helping him and another man.
In a report from KSAT
, Joan Baskin said she tried to help Jose Carbajal and another unidentified suspect after Carbajal approached her while she was getting the mail in her neighborhood on March 10. Baskin said the 18-year-old claimed to have an issue with his tire and that she loaned him a jack.
Then, Baskin said another man drove up and helped Carbajal with the tire. The woman said she then brought the pair to her house to retrieve some bricks to use. According to her account, she even took the two men to a nearby Whataburger to buy them breakfast.
Once they arrived back in Baskin's neighborhood, the woman said she realized that her purse and wallet were missing
. An arrest affidavit obtained by KSAT indicates that Baskin then went to go look in one of the men's vehicles.
At that point, Baskin said one of the teens began choking her
, News 4 reports. She called out for help but said no one heard her.
While speaking to KSAT, Baskin said she was unsure how long the attack lasted or how it ended, but she when she came to, she realized her car was missing
.
The next day, police recovered Baskin's car and identified Carbajal
as the driver. Authorities said the teen was wearing the same hat that he was seen wearing in surveillance video from the Whataburger parking lot.
Police arrested Carbajal on unrelated warrants during which time he confessed to robbing Baskin. He will be charged with aggravated robbery
due to Baskin's age.
The investigation continues as authorities are searching for the second suspect.
