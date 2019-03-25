Email
Print
Share

Monday, March 25, 2019

'The Spot on Houston' Pop-up Event Series Brings Food, Drinks and Music to Houston Street

Posted By on Mon, Mar 25, 2019 at 10:30 AM

click to enlarge COURTESY
  • Courtesy
Skip rush hour traffic to explore downtown San Antonio — via Sound Cream Airstream music, Rosella drinks and a Pinch Boil House crawfish boil — at The Spot on Houston event on Friday, April 12.

The event, hosted by nonprofit Centro San Antonio, invites residents to explore downtown and help cement Houston Street as the city's "main street."

Within the last decade, Geekdom and other new businesses and startups have helped to establish Houston Street as the city's tech corridor.

Centro launched “The Spot on Houston" event series in 2018, with lunchtime pop-ups as part of its Activate Houston Street initiative.
click to enlarge COURTESY
  • Courtesy
“This opportunity to switch from a lunch time to evening pop-up is strategic and based directly on community led feedback," said Liz Burt, Centro's Director of Placemaking and Programming.



Attendees can expect to enjoy and request free music from Sound Cream Airstream, or enjoy beer, wine and crawfish plates, all available for purchase. 
RSVP on Facebook to receive event updates, as more partners will be announced in the coming weeks. 

The Spot on Houston event will take place at SP+ Parking Lot located at 200 N. Main Avenue across from the Rand Building on Houston Street, from 5 to 8 p.m.

Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

More The Daily »

Jump to comments

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. City Council Votes Down Chick-Fil-A Restaurant at San Antonio Airport Over Chain's LGBTQ Record Read More

  2. Report: Police Twice Responded to Domestic Violence Calls Involving San Antonio Mayoral Candidate Greg Brockhouse Read More

  3. San Antonio Police Say Woman Shot By Officer for Pulling Uzi Gun Had Fake Weapon Read More

  4. San Antonio U.S. Rep. Lloyd Doggett Calls for Full Release of Mueller Report Read More

  5. COSA Employees Start GoFundMe for Woman Struck By Bus in Downtown San Antonio Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...