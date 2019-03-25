'The Spot on Houston' Pop-up Event Series Brings Food, Drinks and Music to Houston Street

click to enlarge
Skip rush hour traffic to explore downtown San Antonio — via Sound Cream Airstream
music, Rosella
drinks and a Pinch Boil House
crawfish boil — at The Spot on Houston
event on Friday, April 12.
The event, hosted by nonprofit Centro San Antonio
, invites residents to explore downtown and help cement Houston Street as the city's "main street."
Within the last decade, Geekdom and other new businesses and startups have helped to establish Houston Street as the city's tech corridor.
Centro launched “The Spot on Houston" event series in 2018, with lunchtime pop-ups as part of its Activate Houston Street initiative.
“This opportunity to switch from a lunch time to evening pop-up is strategic and based directly on community led feedback," said Liz Burt, Centro's Director of Placemaking and Programming.
Attendees can expect to enjoy and request free music from Sound Cream Airstream, or enjoy beer, wine and crawfish plates, all available for purchase.
RSVP on Facebook
to receive event updates, as more partners will be announced in the coming weeks.
The Spot on Houston event will take place at SP+ Parking Lot located at 200 N. Main Avenue across from the Rand Building on Houston Street, from 5 to 8 p.m.
