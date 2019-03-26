Dozens of Dogs Rescued From Poor Living Conditions at South Bexar County Home

click to enlarge Twitter / BexarCoSheriff

The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office rescued 37 dogs today from the 1200 blk of Dupont in South Bexar County. With the help of Bexar County Animal Control, all dogs were removed from the residence. The owner is facing charges for animal cruelty due to the animals living conditions. pic.twitter.com/b74BGg3o8T — Bexar County Sheriff (@BexarCoSheriff) March 25, 2019

If you are wishing to give one of these friendly dogs a FURever home, visit the Bexar County Animal Control Services at 5503 Duffek Dr., Kirby, TX 78219 or contact the shelter at 210-335-9000 to save one of these rescues. https://t.co/atJqSwVXfr — Bexar County Sheriff (@BexarCoSheriff) March 25, 2019

The Bexar County Sheriff's Office is asking the community to open their home to one of dozens of dogs recently rescued from poor living conditions at a local residence.On Monday, deputies and officials from Bexar County Animal Control teamed up to take in 37 dogs that were being kept at a home in the 1200 block of Dupont in South Bexar County. The sheriff's office shared photos from the scene, which showed the animals housed in small, makeshift cages.The homeowner is facing animal cruelty charges, though an official arrest has yet to take place. Authorities said the case is still under investigation.In the meantime, the sheriff's office tweeted that local residents can adopt a dog taken from the home.