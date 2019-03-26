Email
Tuesday, March 26, 2019

Dozens of Dogs Rescued From Poor Living Conditions at South Bexar County Home

Posted By on Tue, Mar 26, 2019 at 11:58 AM

click to enlarge TWITTER / BEXARCOSHERIFF
  • Twitter / BexarCoSheriff
The Bexar County Sheriff's Office is asking the community to open their home to one of dozens of dogs recently rescued from poor living conditions at a local residence.

On Monday, deputies and officials from Bexar County Animal Control teamed up to take in 37 dogs that were being kept at a home in the 1200 block of Dupont in South Bexar County. The sheriff's office shared photos from the scene, which showed the animals housed in small, makeshift cages.
The homeowner is facing animal cruelty charges, though an official arrest has yet to take place. Authorities said the case is still under investigation.

In the meantime, the sheriff's office tweeted that local residents can adopt a dog taken from the home.
