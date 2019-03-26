Email
Tuesday, March 26, 2019

San Antonio City Manager Sheryl Sculley Auctioning Fiesta Memorabilia

Posted By on Tue, Mar 26, 2019 at 2:41 PM

click to enlarge COURTESY OF THE CITY OF SAN ANTONIO
  • Courtesy of The City of San Antonio
If former San Antonio city manager Sheryl Sculley is salty at voters for triggering her exodus in November, she's not letting it show.

According to a MySanAntonio report, she's auctioning off her collection of 13 years' worth of Fiesta bling to benefit SA's Young Women's Leadership Academy. She even plans to match donations up to $10,000.

The online auction is live until March 31 and features Sculley's medal-bedecked sashes dating back to 2006, the year after she arrived in the Alamo City. Also up for grabs are a Fiesta vest and a pair of medal-display boxes.

Sculley, San Antonio's longest-serving city manager, announced her retirement in late November after voters signaled their disapproval by passing a charter amendment limiting pay and tenure for future city managers.



