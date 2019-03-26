Tuesday, March 26, 2019
San Antonio City Manager Sheryl Sculley Auctioning Fiesta Memorabilia
By Sanford Nowlin
on Tue, Mar 26, 2019 at 2:41 PM
If former San Antonio city manager Sheryl Sculley is salty at voters for triggering her exodus in November, she's not letting it show.
According to a MySanAntonio report
, she's auctioning off her collection of 13 years' worth of Fiesta bling to benefit SA's Young Women's Leadership Academy. She even plans to match donations up to $10,000.
The online auction
is live until March 31 and features Sculley's medal-bedecked sashes dating back to 2006, the year after she arrived in the Alamo City. Also up for grabs are a Fiesta vest and a pair of medal-display boxes.
Sculley, San Antonio's longest-serving city manager, announced her retirement in late November after voters signaled their disapproval
by passing a charter amendment limiting pay and tenure for future city managers.
