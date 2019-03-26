San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg and Actor Lou Diamond Phillips Are Friends, Apparently

click to enlarge Twitter / LouDPhillips

Always a privilege to touch base with Mayor @Ron_Nirenberg whenever I’m in San Antonio. And, of course, @ErikaProsper just makes it more special! So proud of how these two continue to serve the community! Honored to be their friend. pic.twitter.com/OV5g5tZ8fs — Lou Diamond Phillips (@LouDPhillips) March 25, 2019

Great to see you, @LouDPhillips! Thanks for inspiring us here in #SanAntonio. See you soon and good luck with the filming! @TPRCinema https://t.co/w5O2vJOHfu — Mayor Ron Nirenberg (@Ron_Nirenberg) March 25, 2019

Mayor Ron Nirenberg is friends with Ritchie Valens, y'all.Not really, but he is pals with actor Lou Diamond Phillips, who played the late rising star in the 1987 biopicPhillips was in San Antonio Sunday for a special screening of the film followed by a discussion at the Tobin Center. After the puro event, Phillips caught up with Nirenberg and his wife Erika Prosper.He also gave a shoutout to the mayor and San Antonio's First Lady on Twitter. In the tweet, the actor called the San Antonio couple his friends.Aww!Nirenberg tweeted the actor back soon after.