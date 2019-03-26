Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, March 26, 2019

San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg and Actor Lou Diamond Phillips Are Friends, Apparently

Posted By on Tue, Mar 26, 2019 at 11:45 AM

click to enlarge TWITTER / LOUDPHILLIPS
  • Twitter / LouDPhillips
Mayor Ron Nirenberg is friends with Ritchie Valens, y'all.

Not really, but he is pals with actor Lou Diamond Phillips, who played the late rising star in the 1987 biopic La Bamba.

Phillips was in San Antonio Sunday for a special screening of the film followed by a discussion at the Tobin Center. After the puro event, Phillips caught up with Nirenberg and his wife Erika Prosper.

He also gave a shoutout to the mayor and San Antonio's First Lady on Twitter. In the tweet, the actor called the San Antonio couple his friends.
Aww!



Nirenberg tweeted the actor back soon after.
Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , ,

  |  

More The Daily »

Jump to comments

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. San Antonio Officer Who Handed Feces Sandwich to Homeless Man Wins His Termination Appeal Read More

  2. Man Arrested for Raping San Antonio Teen After He Lured Her By Saying He Was 'Instagram Famous' and Paid for Her Uber Ride to His Florida Home Read More

  3. San Antonio Grandma Said Two Teens Attacked Her, Stole Her Car After She Helped Them with Car Trouble, Bought Them Whataburger Read More

  4. Mass Detention Release Sends 1,000 Migrants to San Antonio Read More

  5. Dozens of Dogs Rescued From Poor Living Conditions at South Bexar County Home Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...