Wednesday, March 27, 2019

A Month After Child Predator Scandal, Community Bible Church Announces Plans for Second Megachurch in San Antonio

Posted By on Wed, Mar 27, 2019 at 1:17 PM

click image INSTAGRAM / CBCSOCIAL
  • Instagram / cbcsocial
One of San Antonio's biggest megachurches is set to expand its footprint on the Alamo City.

Community Bible Church has announced plans for a second location in order to attract non-religious residents, according to News 4 San Antonio. The existing location near Loop 1604 and Highway 281 has roughly 3,500 seats, though the the megachurch's upcoming addition near Loop 1604 and I-10 will be smaller.

"We want to be a church that doesn't just say, 'Come here,' but 'We'll come to you,'" Lead Pastor Ed Newton told the news station.

The announcement comes about a month after an employee admitted to inappropriate behavior with minors involved in the youth ministry program. In a video statement, Newton said the former part-time employee had allegedly communicated with male victims via Snapchat. He said the man confessed that he had "limited physical contact" with at least one of them.



As of now, CBC — which first opened in 1990 — holds five services every weekend. The second church is scheduled to open on Sunday, September 15.

"We love San Antonio a lot," said Pastor Drew Worsham, who will lead the new church. "We're a church that loves all people."

