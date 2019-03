A Month After Child Predator Scandal, Community Bible Church Announces Plans for Second Megachurch in San Antonio

click image Instagram / cbcsocial

One of San Antonio's biggest megachurches is set to expand its footprint on the Alamo City. Community Bible Church has announced plans for a second location in order to attract non-religious residents, according to News 4 San Antonio . The existing location near Loop 1604 and Highway 281 has roughly 3,500 seats, though the the megachurch's upcoming addition near Loop 1604 and I-10 will be smaller."We want to be a church that doesn't just say, 'Come here,' but 'We'll come to you,'" Lead Pastor Ed Newton told the news station.The announcement comes about a month after an employee admitted to inappropriate behavior with minors involved in the youth ministry program. In a video statement, Newton said the former part-time employee had allegedly communicated with male victims via Snapchat. He said the man confessed that he had "limited physical contact" with at least one of them.As of now, CBC — which first opened in 1990 — holds five services every weekend. The second church is scheduled to open on Sunday, September 15."We love San Antonio a lot," said Pastor Drew Worsham, who will lead the new church. "We're a church that loves all people."