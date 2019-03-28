Email
Thursday, March 28, 2019

Judge Approves Andre McDonald's Request for Bail Reduction From $2 Million

Posted By on Thu, Mar 28, 2019 at 12:00 PM

COURTESY OF BEXAR COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE
  • Courtesy of Bexar County Sheriff's Office
About two weeks after Andre McDonald requested a bail reduction, a judge on Wednesday approved that his bond be lowered from $2 million.

Andre McDonald's lawyers argued that $2 million was excessive given the charges of tampering with evidence in relation to his wife Andreen McDonald's disappearance. Judge Frank J. Castro approved the reduction to $300,000.

According to KSAT, Andre McDonald's lawyers still argue that the bail amount is too high.

"It's not the victory we wanted," attorney John Convery told the station. "We thought a significantly lower bond, perhaps in the neighborhood of up to $50,000 or $75,000, would've been more accurate."



McDonald has remained in custody since March 3, after authorities found a receipt that showed he had recently purchased items such as barrels of gasoline, a hatchet, heavy-duty trash bags, gloves and a shovel, which led them to believe he may have killed his wife and disposed of her body.

At this time, McDonald remains the lone suspect in his wife's disappearance. Bexar County officials have searched areas around Camp Bullis for Andreen McDonald's body after learning that her husband visited the base just days after she disappeared, despite having no business there.

Andreen McDonald has been missing since March 1. Her husband is due back in court for a pre-indictment appearance on April 24.

