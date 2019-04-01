Email
Monday, April 1, 2019

Former San Antonio Church Employee Who Admitted to Messaging Underage Boys on Snapchat Arrested in Georgia

Posted By on Mon, Apr 1, 2019 at 12:44 PM

click to enlarge GWINNETT COUNTY JAIL
  • Gwinnett County Jail
A former employee at San Antonio's Community Bible Church has been arrested a month after admitting to inappropriate behavior with boys involved in the church's youth ministry program.

Zachary James Wachholz, 24, has been arrested in Gwinnett County, Georgia, after Bexar County authorities obtained an arrested warrant, according to the Express-News. He is suspected of online solicitation of a minor.

In February, Wachholz reportedly admitted to CBC Lead Pastor Ed Newton that he had used Snapchat to message at least eight underage boys he met while working part-time at the church. Newton said Wachholz also admitted that there was "limited physical contact" with one of the boys.

Wachholz was then fired.



"We are relieved that an arrest has been made," Newton said in a statement on the church's website. "We appreciate the hard work of law enforcement and we have and will continue to assist in the investigation to ensure justice is served."

Wachholz had been employed at the church for about eight months and helped coordinate events for middle and high school-age members.

As of Monday, Waccholz is expected to be extradited to Bexar County Jail, the Express-News reports.

