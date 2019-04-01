Email
Print
Share

Monday, April 1, 2019

San Antonio Has More Busts of Drug Labs Than Other Major Texas Cities, Feds Say

Posted By on Mon, Apr 1, 2019 at 8:07 PM

click to enlarge A Coast Guard official transfers chain of custody of seized narcotics to DEA agents. - LAUREN JORGENSEN
  • Lauren Jorgensen
  • A Coast Guard official transfers chain of custody of seized narcotics to DEA agents.
Welcome to San Antonio, Texas: Drug City, USA. Or so statistics from the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration suggest.

Citing data from federal drug-enforcement officials, MySanAntonio reports that more drug labs were found in San Antonio than any other major Texas city over the past 15 years. That's 58 of 'em since 2004, for those keeping tally at home.

Only the North Texas town of Wichita Falls has us beat. It had 66 lab busts during the same period. (And if you've ever been to Wichita Falls, you're aware why MySA didn't count it as a "major Texas city.")

SAPD officials interviewed for the MySA piece downplayed the federal numbers, pointing out that the presence of labs here is dropping. What's more, most are one-off sites as opposed to part of a larger criminal organizations.(Sorry, Breaking Bad fans.)



The article also points out that the state's rural areas had higher overall rates of lab busts due to their lower population numbers. The bustling East Texas metropolis of Lufkin, for example, had 23 documented drug labs, meaning a rate of 64.18 drug labs per 100,000 residents versus SA's rate of just 3.84.

I'm sure you feel safer already.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

More The Daily »

Jump to comments

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. San Antonio Communities Mourn Loss of Local Bike Shop Owner Read More

  2. Former San Antonio Church Employee Who Admitted to Messaging Underage Boys on Snapchat Arrested in Georgia Read More

  3. San Antonio's Will Hurd Demands Intelligence Committee Chair Step Down for Suggesting Trump May Have Colluded With Russia Read More

  4. The DEA Will Pay You If You Can Burn 1,000 Pounds of Marijuana Per Hour, but There's a Catch Read More

  5. State Rep. Barbara Gervin-Hawkins Urges Bexar County Democratic Party to End Feud Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...