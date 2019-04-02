Email
Tuesday, April 2, 2019

Andre McDonald, Husband of Missing Woman, Scheduled to Be Released from Bexar County Jail on Tuesday

Posted By on Tue, Apr 2, 2019 at 12:17 PM

click to enlarge SCREENSHOT VIA KSAT NEWSCAST
  • Screenshot via KSAT newscast
After getting his bond reduced from $2 million to $300,000, Andre McDonald is set to be released from Bexar County Jail. Andre McDonald is husband to Andreen McDonald, who has been missing since March 1.

On Monday night, Andre McDonald posted the necessary 10 percent of his $300,000 bond, according to KENS 5. Deputy Johnny Garcia, public information officer for the Bexar County Sheriff's Office, told KSAT that McDonald will be fitted with an ankle monitor and turned over to the military. The 40-year-old man is a reserve officer in the U.S. Air Force.

Andre McDonald is the lone suspect in his wife's disappearance. Since she was reported missing, authorities suspected there was foul play after blood was found at their home as well as a receipt indicating Andre McDonald had recently purchased items that could have been used to dispose of a body.

As of now, Andre McDonald has only been charged with tampering with evidence and has been unwilling to cooperate with detectives in order to locate 29-year-old Andreen.



According to a KSAT report, it is unknown whether Andre McDonald will face additional charges in military court.

