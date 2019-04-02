Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, April 2, 2019

San Antonio Man Who Filmed Himself Raping a 7-year-old Girl Given Eight Life Sentences

Posted By on Tue, Apr 2, 2019 at 11:52 AM

BEXAR COUNTY JAIL
  • Bexar County Jail
A San Antonio man convicted of sexually assaulting a child has received eight life sentences.

Jose Trinidad Gonzalez was found guilty Friday for his 2017 rape of a 7-year-old girl, according to KSAT. Gonzalez, 36, was arrested after the girl's mother found a video of Gonzalez raping the girl on a tablet that he owned and that the girl used to play video games.

He faced 11 charges, including three counts of sexual performance of a child, three counts of possession of child pornography, two counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child, two counts of indecency with a child by contact and one count of violation of sex offender registration. At the time of his arrest, it was discovered that Gonzalez failed to register his address with law enforcement officials. He was previously convicted of sexual assault and aggravated kidnapping in 2002, according to the District Attorney's Office.

Gonzalez was found guilty of all 11 charges, according to the Express-News.



Due to Gonzalez's previous convictions, his newer charges of aggravated sexual assault of a child and indecency with a child by contact carry heavier charges. When he was convicted for his 2017 charges, automatic life sentences were granted.

On Monday, Judge Velia Meza approved a motion from the DA's office for the sentences to be served consecutively. Gonzalez must serve 140 years before being considered for parole.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

More The Daily »

Jump to comments

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. San Antonio Communities Mourn Loss of Local Bike Shop Owner Read More

  2. Former San Antonio Church Employee Who Admitted to Messaging Underage Boys on Snapchat Arrested in Georgia Read More

  3. City of San Antonio Opens Pop-Up Immigration Center to Aid Asylum Seekers Flooding Bus Station Read More

  4. King's Angels Group Starts Petition to Block Reduced Bond for Christopher Davila Read More

  5. San Antonio Has More Busts of Drug Labs Than Other Major Texas Cities, Feds Say Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...