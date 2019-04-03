Email
Wednesday, April 3, 2019

Community Welcome to Pay Respects to Bottom Bracket Social Club Owner Tito Bradshaw at Memorial This Weekend

Posted By on Wed, Apr 3, 2019 at 12:08 PM

click to enlarge COURTESY OF BOTTOM BRACKET SOCIAL CLUB
  • Courtesy of Bottom Bracket Social Club
A second memorial has been planned for local entrepreneur Tito Bradshaw, who was tragically struck and killed by a suspected drunk driver while riding his bike early Monday morning.

Bradshaw's family will host a memorial service for the 35-year-old community leader who was beloved in the cycling and food communities. Friends and admirers of Bradshaw are encouraged to meet up at The Parish this Sunday at 2 p.m.

News of Bradshaw's death has inspired an outpouring of love and support for the Bottom Bracket Social Club owner. Through his business and years of working in local restaurants and bars, many had come to recognize Bradshaw as a pillar of the community.
Sunday's memorial comes after a memorial bike ride was held Monday night in Bradshaw's honor. Members from local cycling circles as well as Bradshaw's friends and family rode from the Hays Street Bridge to the site on Houston Street where Bradshaw was struck.

Around 12:30 a.m. on Monday, a Toyota Corolla struck Bradshaw from behind while he was riding his bike. The driver was identified as Linda Collier Mason, 67, who told police that she saw a cyclist but was unable to avoid hitting him. After failing a sobriety test, Mason was arrested and charged with Intoxication Assault as well as Driving While Intoxicated.



Bradshaw was transported to San Antonio Military Medical Center in critical condition and was pronounced brain dead that afternoon. His business partner and friend Clayton Baines said Bradshaw was an organ donor and is continuing to help people until the very end. A GoFundMe has been set up to help Bradshaw's family cover his medical bills and funeral expenses.
