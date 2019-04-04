Email
Thursday, April 4, 2019

Texas House Passes School Reform Bill, Including Raise for Teachers

Posted By on Thu, Apr 4, 2019 at 10:23 AM

The Texas House of Representatives has passed a bill with broad bipartisan support that would reform school funding and limit the expansion of property tax bills while kicking in for raises for most school employees.

House Bill 3 would up per-student funding by $890 while constraining tax rates for the state's school districts, according to the Texas Tribune. It also would provide full-day pre-K for low-income students.

Democrats successfully fought for an amendment that would give across-the-board raises for all full-time school employees who aren't administrators.

“House Bill 3 is an example of what happens when we come together — Democrats and Republicans – and instead of fighting about our different visions, speak honestly about what we want and what we can achieve together," said Rep. Gina Hinojosa, chair of the House Democratic Caucus Special Committee on Education. "We can expect and can tolerate no less.”



Only one lawmaker voted against the bill.

HB 3 now heads to the Senate, where lawmakers will need to sort out differences between pay raises proposed in the two houses. A bill already approved in the Senate proposes $5,000 across-the-board teacher raises, while the House bill's raises for school employees averages around $1,850, according to the Tribune.

