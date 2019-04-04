Email
Print
Share

Thursday, April 4, 2019

Today is the Last Day You Can Register to Vote in the Upcoming San Antonio Mayoral, Citywide Election

Posted By on Thu, Apr 4, 2019 at 11:05 AM

click to enlarge FLICKR / ERIK (HASH) HERSMAN
  • Flickr / Erik (HASH) Hersman
Today is the last day to register to vote if you want to cast your ballot in the upcoming mayoral and citywide election.

San Antonians have the opportunity to vote in mayoral and city council races on Saturday, May 4. But, per state law, those who haven't already registered must do so at least 30 days before the election — meaning today, Thursday, April 4.

If you're unsure whether you're registered, check here. You can also find info about your polling location as determined by the Bexar County Elections office.

Early voting runs Monday, April 22, through Tuesday, April 30. During this time, voters can cast their ballot at any polling location.



View a generic sample ballot with a list of candidates here.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , ,

More The Daily »

Jump to comments

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. San Antonio Man Who Filmed Himself Raping a 7-year-old Girl Given Eight Life Sentences Read More

  2. Community Welcome to Pay Respects to Bottom Bracket Social Club Owner Tito Bradshaw at Memorial This Weekend Read More

  3. San Antonio Communities Mourn Loss of Local Bike Shop Owner Read More

  4. Business Groups and LGBTQ Advocates Look to Shut Down Senate Bill 17 As It Moves to Texas House Read More

  5. Andre McDonald, Husband of Missing Woman, Scheduled to Be Released from Bexar County Jail on Tuesday Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...