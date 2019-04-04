Today is the Last Day You Can Register to Vote in the Upcoming San Antonio Mayoral, Citywide Election

click to enlarge
-
Flickr / Erik (HASH) Hersman
Today is the last day to register to vote if you want to cast your ballot in the upcoming mayoral and citywide election.
San Antonians have the opportunity to vote in mayoral and city council races
on Saturday, May 4. But, per state law, those who haven't already registered must do so at least 30 days before the election — meaning today, Thursday, April 4.
If you're unsure whether you're registered, check here
. You can also find info about your polling location
as determined by the Bexar County Elections office.
Early voting runs Monday, April 22, through Tuesday, April 30. During this time, voters can cast their ballot at any polling location.
View a generic sample ballot with a list of candidates here
.
Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.