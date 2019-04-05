Email
Friday, April 5, 2019

A Second City After San Antonio Declines to Let Chick-Fil-A Into Its Airport

Posted By on Fri, Apr 5, 2019 at 5:03 PM

San Antonio isn't alone in refusing to allow Chick-fil-A to serve customers at its airport.

Last week, the Atlanta-based fast-food chain was shooed away from opening a restaurant at the Buffalo Niagara International Airport, NBC News reports, citing a New York state lawmaker.

Democratic Assemblyman Sean Ryan of Buffalo applauded the decision by the airport's food vendor, saying that the owners of the fast-food chain have a history of donating to anti-LGBTQ organizations.

“The views of Chick-fil-A do not represent our state or the Western New York community, and businesses that support discrimination have no place operating in taxpayer-funded public facilities,” Ryan told NBC in a statement.



Last month, San Antonio's city council voted against allowing Chick-fil-A to open at San Antonio International Airport, citing the owners' history of donating to groups with records that were inconsistent with the city's anti-discrimination policy.

In a statement, Chick-Fil-A said it doesn't discriminate and has no political or social agenda.

"We want to make it clear that our sole focus is on providing delicious food and welcoming everyone — not being a part of a national political conversation," the company's statement said.

