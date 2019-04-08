Email
Print
Share

Monday, April 8, 2019

Mayoral Debates Between Ron Nirenberg, Greg Brockhouse Increasing As Elections Near

Posted By on Mon, Apr 8, 2019 at 12:32 PM

click to enlarge RON NIRENBERG PHOTO BY BRYAN RINDFUSS // GREG BROCKHOUSE PHOTO BY JADE ESTEBAN ESTRADA
  • Ron Nirenberg photo by Bryan Rindfuss // Greg Brockhouse photo by Jade Esteban Estrada
With less than a month until citywide elections, incumbent Ron Nirenberg and current District 6 councilman Greg Brockhouse are set to square off in a mayoral debate tonight and another tomorrow.

KSAT will air and stream a debate between the top two mayoral candidates tonight. Anchor Steve Spriester will moderate the discussion, set to take place at the Hardberger Park Urban Ecology Center at 7 p.m. The streamed debate will be available on KSAT.com as well as through apps available on smart TVs. If you're interested in attending the event, doors open at 6:30 p.m.

Additionally, the two likely frontrunners will take to the podium Tuesday at Palo Alto College. The 11:30 a.m. debate, hosted by AARP and NOWCast SA, will focus on issues affecting Alamo City seniors. "Candidates will field questions that involve housing, transportation, health and other quality of life issues that matter to our city’s age 50-plus population and their families," according to a Facebook event page. Interested attendees can reserve a seat here, or watch a livestream here.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

More The Daily »

Jump to comments

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Meet the Five LGBTQ Candidates Running for San Antonio City Council Read More

  2. BCSO is 'Cautiously Optimistic' That Burned Body Found in West Bexar County Belongs to Missing Woman Andreen McDonald Read More

  3. Chip Roy Was the Only Member of San Antonio's U.S. House Delegation to Vote Against Reauthorizing the Violence Against Women Act Read More

  4. A Second City After San Antonio Declines to Let Chick-Fil-A Into Its Airport Read More

  5. San Antonio to study property appraisal process. Will it ease your tax burden? Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...