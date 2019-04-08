Mayoral Debates Between Ron Nirenberg, Greg Brockhouse Increasing As Elections Near

click to enlarge
-
Ron Nirenberg photo by Bryan Rindfuss // Greg Brockhouse photo by Jade Esteban Estrada
With less than a month until citywide elections, incumbent Ron Nirenberg and current District 6 councilman Greg Brockhouse are set to square off in a mayoral debate tonight and another tomorrow.
KSAT will air and stream a debate between the top two mayoral candidates tonight. Anchor Steve Spriester will moderate the discussion
, set to take place at the Hardberger Park Urban Ecology Center at 7 p.m. The streamed debate will be available on KSAT.com
as well as through apps available on smart TVs. If you're interested in attending the event
, doors open at 6:30 p.m.
Additionally, the two likely frontrunners will take to the podium Tuesday at Palo Alto College. The 11:30 a.m. debate, hosted by AARP and NOWCast SA
, will focus on issues affecting Alamo City seniors. "Candidates will field questions that involve housing, transportation, health and other quality of life issues that matter to our city’s age 50-plus population and their families," according to a Facebook event page
. Interested attendees can reserve a seat here
, or watch a livestream here
.
