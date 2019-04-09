San Antonio Leads Texas in Solar Deployment, According to New Report

click to enlarge
The Alamo City tops the state in solar energy capacity and ranks 7th in the nation, according to a new report
by the Environment Texas Research and Policy Center.
CPS Energy, San Antonio's city-owned utility, boasted solar capacity of 186.9 megawatts at the end of 2018, an increase from 161 megawatts the prior year. Its current capacity amounts to 123.6 watts of solar production per person.
The report, “Shining Cities 2019: The Top U.S. Cities for Solar Energy,” is the group's sixth annual survey of installed solar capacity. Over that time, solar capacity has more than doubled in 45 of America’s 57 largest cities, according to its records.
Los Angeles leads the nation in solar with 419.9 megawatts of capacity, according to the latest study.
