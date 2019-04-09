Tuesday, April 9, 2019
Texas Woman Sentenced to Six Years In Prison for Selling Her Son to Pay Off Drug Debt
By Sarah Martinez
on Tue, Apr 9, 2019 at 12:07 PM
A Texas woman has been sentenced to six years in prison after she reportedly sold her son to settle a drug debt.
Corpus Christi resident Esmeralda Garza agreed to a plea deal on Friday following her conviction on three counts of selling or purchasing a child. According to a report from the Associated Press
, investigators discovered that Garza sold her 7-year-old son for $2,500 to pay off a debt to drug dealers last June.
Investigators also said that the 29-year-old woman had plans to sell her two daughters, then just 2 and 3 years old.
