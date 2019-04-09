Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, April 9, 2019

Texas Woman Sentenced to Six Years In Prison for Selling Her Son to Pay Off Drug Debt

Posted By on Tue, Apr 9, 2019 at 12:07 PM

click to enlarge NUECES COUNTY JAIL
  • Nueces County Jail
A Texas woman has been sentenced to six years in prison after she reportedly sold her son to settle a drug debt.

Corpus Christi resident Esmeralda Garza agreed to a plea deal on Friday following her conviction on three counts of selling or purchasing a child. According to a report from the Associated Press, investigators discovered that Garza sold her 7-year-old son for $2,500 to pay off a debt to drug dealers last June.

Investigators also said that the 29-year-old woman had plans to sell her two daughters, then just 2 and 3 years old.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

More The Daily »

Jump to comments

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Beto O'Rourke Reverses Position on 2016 Vote on Offshore Drilling Read More

  2. Texas Isn't a Bad Place for Millennials, but It's Not So Great Either – Especially When It Comes to Health Care Read More

  3. Mayoral Debates Between Ron Nirenberg, Greg Brockhouse Increasing As Elections Near Read More

  4. Chip Roy Was the Only Member of San Antonio's U.S. House Delegation to Vote Against Reauthorizing the Violence Against Women Act Read More

  5. A Second City After San Antonio Declines to Let Chick-Fil-A Into Its Airport Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...