Texas Woman Sentenced to Six Years In Prison for Selling Her Son to Pay Off Drug Debt

click to enlarge Nueces County Jail

A Texas woman has been sentenced to six years in prison after she reportedly sold her son to settle a drug debt.Corpus Christi resident Esmeralda Garza agreed to a plea deal on Friday following her conviction on three counts of selling or purchasing a child. According to a report from the Associated Press , investigators discovered that Garza sold her 7-year-old son for $2,500 to pay off a debt to drug dealers last June.Investigators also said that the 29-year-old woman had plans to sell her two daughters, then just 2 and 3 years old.