Wednesday, April 10, 2019

San Antonio Police Arrest Two Teens Suspected of Killing Woman at West Side Home – One of Them is Her Son

Posted By on Wed, Apr 10, 2019 at 12:04 PM

Two suspects have been arrested after a woman was found dead on the city's West Side. One of those suspects is the woman's son.

Mary Dempsey, 53, was found dead in her living room after failing to show up to work on Tuesday. When officers were called to the home on Stagecoach Lane on Tuesday, they discovered the woman's Honda Accord had been taken, KSAT reports.

It didn't take long for investigators to suspect the woman's 18-year-old son Matthew Dempsey of being involved in his mother's murder. Officers later located the teen and took him into custody.
After interviewing Matthew Dempsey, investigators determined that there was enough probable cause and evidence to place the young man at the scene and to charge him with murder. KSAT reports that although there weren't any signs of forced entry, police believe Matthew Dempsey didn't live with his mother.

On Tuesday afternoon, police named and arrested a second suspect: 18-year-old Daniel Saucedo. Details of Saucedo's alleged involvement haven't been released.



Both teens have been charged with capital murder. At this time, authorities are working to determine a motive and are interviewing witnesses.

