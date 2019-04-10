San Antonio Police Arrest Two Teens Suspected of Killing Woman at West Side Home – One of Them is Her Son

click image
Two suspects have been arrested after a woman was found dead on the city's West Side. One of those suspects is the woman's son.
Mary Dempsey, 53, was found dead in her living room after failing to show up to work on Tuesday. When officers were called to the home on Stagecoach Lane on Tuesday, they discovered the woman's Honda Accord had been taken, KSAT reports
It didn't take long for investigators to suspect the woman's 18-year-old son Matthew Dempsey of being involved in his mother's murder. Officers later located the teen and took him into custody.
After interviewing Matthew Dempsey, investigators determined that there was enough probable cause and evidence to place the young man at the scene and to charge him with murder. KSAT reports that although there weren't any signs of forced entry, police believe Matthew Dempsey didn't live with his mother
On Tuesday afternoon, police named and arrested a second suspect
: 18-year-old Daniel Saucedo. Details of Saucedo's alleged involvement
haven't been released.
Both teens have been charged with capital murder. At this time, authorities are working to determine a motive
and are interviewing witnesses.
