Wednesday, April 10, 2019

Transit on Tap: Moving Transportation Forward in San Antonio

click to enlarge BETHANY TERRELL PHOTOGRAPHY
  • Bethany Terrell Photography
If you mention the word "transportation" to San Antonio residents, you can usually expect an eye roll. Most of us are aware of the limitations of the city's bus system and the lack of infrastructure and safe spaces for cyclists and pedestrians.

However, local transit organization ReadySAGo is inviting residents to actually move the transportation conversation forward during its Transit on Tap event at Busted Sandal Brewing Company on Thursday, April 11, 6-8 p.m.

The group is trying to get residents talking about the future of transportation, because it affects so many residents, including cyclists and bus riders, organizers told the Current.

The event will include a panel discussion focused on the local bus system and growing demands for advanced rapid transit. Christian Reed-Ogba, CEO of EHCÜ Public Relations, will lead the talk, which will also include Marisa Bono, chief of policy for Mayor Ron Nirenberg; Jeff Arndt, president and CEO of VIA Metropolitan Transit; and Mario Peña, a founding partner at Able City.



Transit and Tap attendees are welcome to grab a brew and mingle before the event and organizers will observe a moment of silence for cyclists who lost their lives on local roads, including activist and entrepreneur Tito Bradshaw. Those unfamiliar with riding mass transit will also have a chance to board an on-site VIA bus.

This will be ReadySAGo's second Transit on Tap event, and the series will continue through the year. To learn more, click here.
