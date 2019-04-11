Email
Print
Share

Thursday, April 11, 2019

As He Looks to Build Grassroots Support, Sen. John Cornyn's Ranking With an Influential Conservative Group Drops

Posted By on Thu, Apr 11, 2019 at 10:45 AM

click to enlarge GAGE SKIDMORE, FLICKR.COM
  • Gage Skidmore, Flickr.com
In what could spell trouble as Sen. John Cornyn looks to fire up the base ahead of his 2020 re-election bid, the San Antonio Republican has slipped in standing with an influential conservative group.

A scorecard issued this week by the American Conservative Union ranked Cornyn behind 35 other senators, including fellow Texan and Republican Ted Cruz. The change in status was first reported by the Dallas Morning News.

Cornyn's new score of 77 with the ACU is below his lifetime average of almost 90 with the group. The mean score for GOP senators is 82.

If you're wondering where you've heard of the ACU, it's the group that hosts the annual Conservative Political Action Conference. You know, the major right-wing gathering where President Donald Trump last month gave his chaotic, flag-hugging, two-hour speech.



Cornyn's campaign manager defended his boss to the Morning News, accusing the ACU of being part of the swampy political establishment that the president has repeatedly pledged to drain.

"[Cornyn's] strong support from President Trump and fellow conservative leaders in Texas speaks louder than one scorecard from the Swamp," manager John Jackson said.

It remains to be seen how much the downgrade will hurt Cornyn's grassroots support from conservatives. Still, he may need all he can get, considering the target painted on his back.

Democrats have made a multi-million-dollar priority of denying the senator a fourth term. Both U.S. Rep. Joaquin Castro, D-San Antonio, and M.J. Hegar, an Air Force vet who ran a close race to defeat Rep. John Carter, R-Round Rock, are said to be contemplating runs for the seat.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,

More The Daily »

Jump to comments

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. San Antonio Police Arrest Two Teens Suspected of Killing Woman at West Side Home – One of Them is Her Son Read More

  2. Farewell, Tito: Death of Entrepreneur and Activist Creates Moment of Reflection for San Antonio Cyclists Read More

  3. Judge Orders Bexar County Democratic Party Chair Not to Call Meetings or Dismiss More Precinct Heads Read More

  4. Julián Castro Hosting Rally at Hemisfair Tonight Following President Trump's San Antonio Visit Read More

  5. Transit on Tap: Moving Transportation Forward in San Antonio Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...