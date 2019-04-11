San Antonio Teen Allegedly Confesses to Killing His Mother During Robbery

click to enlarge
Facebook / San Antonio Police Department
Authorities have shared new details of a 53-year-old San Antonio woman's murder at the hands of her teenage son.
According to an arrest affidavit
, 18-year-old Matthew Dempsey admitted to police that he and a friend, 18-year-old Daniel Saucedo, are responsible for the death of Dempsey's mother, Mary Helen Dempsey.
Matthew Dempsey told police that he and Saucedo went to the Mary Dempsey's West Side home on Tuesday with the intent to rob her
. The pair gained access using Matthew Dempsey's keys and began collecting items to steal.
According to court documents, Matthew Dempsey said he was in his bedroom and Saucedo in the kitchen when the victim returned home. A previous report stated that police suspected the teen didn't live with his mother at the time. He is reportedly
living with his pregnant girlfriend in a mobile home on West Military Drive.
Police say Matthew Dempsey confessed to attacking his mother from behind
as she went into the kitchen, beating her with a baseball bat
. Saucedo reportedly grabbed another bat and began beating the woman as well.
The affidavit states that one of the teens used a kitchen knife to cut Mary Dempsey's throat
and that Saucedo bound the woman and placed a blanket over her body. At the same time, Matthew Dempsey stole from his mother's wallet, according to the document.
The teens reportedly left Mary Helen Dempsey's body in the living room, where her daughter Jessica Dempsey discovered her on Tuesday.
The 18-year-olds then loaded up the stolen items into the victim's Honda Accord and fled the scene, according to the affidavit. Matthew Dempsey later used his mother's credit cards at an ATM to withdraw cash, authorities say.
Matthew Dempsey and his girlfriend were taken in for questioning, at which time she told police that he had confessed to the killing
, police say. Matthew Dempsey later confessed to investigators, according to authorities.
Both teen boys have been charged with capital murder and each has a $1 million bond
.
