WheresJulio: Beloved Feline Fixture at Tacos El Regio Has Gone Missing

Per their Instagram post, the Gallery Club is interested in any leads, whether it's a sighting of Julio or if someone comes forward to say that they adopted him into their home. They're also offering a reward for any information that helps to find him.
If you have any information about Julio's whereabouts, please contact the Gallery Club directly via Instagram, email or by calling (210) 736-3282.View this post on Instagram
"WHERE'S JULIO" Julio, the El Regio taco truck cat is missing! If you have any information on him or a Julio sighting, please post it here to our page. We are very worried about him. There is a reward for any information leading to his whereabouts. If you adopted him and took him home please let us know! Julio is part of the trap-neuter-release program here in San Antonio. One of his ears is clipped. Also if you have a photo of him post it. Please share..he is black and white
Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.