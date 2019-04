WheresJulio: Beloved Feline Fixture at Tacos El Regio Has Gone Missing

click to enlarge Courtesy of Gallery Club

The unofficial mascot of Tacos El Regio food truck on St. Mary's, Julio the tomcat, has been missing for almost a week. According to an Instagram post by the Gallery Club (where the food truck is parked), there has been no sign of him in recent days, and the staff of both the Gallery Club and Tacos El Regio "are very worried about him."A black and white long-haired cat with a tipped left ear (which indicates that he has been neutered and released as part of a local TNR program for feral cats), Julio has charmed late-night diners at Tacos El Regio with his chill attitude and friendly nature. Patrons often post photos of him on social media, mostly comprised of him napping in various positions on and around the truck.Per their Instagram post, the Gallery Club is interested in any leads, whether it's a sighting of Julio or if someone comes forward to say that they adopted him into their home. They're also offering a reward for any information that helps to find him.If you have any information about Julio's whereabouts, please contact the Gallery Club directly via Instagram email or by calling (210) 736-3282.