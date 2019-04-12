Email
Friday, April 12, 2019

District 1 Council Forum and Webcast Give Voters a Chance to Sort Out a Crowded Race

Posted By on Fri, Apr 12, 2019 at 9:47 AM

click to enlarge Incumbent District 1 Councilman Roberto Trevino faces eight challengers. - JADE ESTEBAN ESTRADA
  • Jade Esteban Estrada
With nine candidates vying to represent downtown's District 1 on city council, it's easy to understand why voters are hungry to understand what sets them apart.

District 1 Councilman Roberto Treviño faces more challengers in the May 4 municipal election than any other incumbent on council. Along with several perennial candidates, challengers include Justin Holley, a well-known hotelier with substantial campaign war chest.

To give voters a better overview, NOWCastSA, the League of Women Voters of the San Antonio Area and six neighborhood associations are presenting a District 1 candidate forum at 10 a.m. on Saturday, April 13, at the the Public Theater of San Antonio, 800 W. Ashby Place.

Seven of the nine candidates are confirmed for the event, which will be moderated by the League of Women Voters. A webcast is available below, both live or for later replay.




