Email
Print
Share

Monday, April 15, 2019

Former San Antonio Mayor Julián Castro Raises $1.1 Million for Presidential Campaign

Posted By on Mon, Apr 15, 2019 at 1:01 PM

click to enlarge Julian Castro speaks onstage during an appearance at this year's South by Southwest festival. - SARAH MARTINEZ
  • Sarah Martinez
  • Julian Castro speaks onstage during an appearance at this year's South by Southwest festival.
Former San Antonio mayor Julián Castro raked in $1.1 million in the first quarter of this year to fund his presidential campaign, according to a Texas Tribune report.

That may sound like some serious bank, but Castro still lags several other key 2020 Democratic contenders. Even so, the former Obama Housing Secretary's campaign told the Tribune that its war chest has since expanded to $2 million and that fundraising is ahead of expectations.

"[He] knows he's not a frontrunner now, but he sees the results of his effort every day," campaign manager Maya Rupert said in a statement. "We're confident that when voting starts in 2020, he'll be a frontrunner then."

For that to be the case, though, Castro will need to play some serious catch-up. That could require him to repeat — several times, in fact — the surge in media exposure brought on by his recent San Antonio counter-rally to President Trump.



U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren's campaign last week said it had raised $6 million during the first three months 0f 2019, while former El Paso U.S. Rep. Beto O'Rourke announced he had pulled $9.4 million in the first 18 days of his campaign.

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump's reelection campaign raised more than $30 million during the first three months of the year.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

  |  

More The Daily »

Jump to comments

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. San Antonio Family Mourns Loss of Three Generations in Shooting After Baby Taken Off Life Support Read More

  2. Nirenberg Uses State of the City to Call for Free Community College Tuition Read More

  3. San Antonio Teen Allegedly Confesses to Killing His Mother During Robbery Read More

  4. District 1 Council Forum and Webcast Give Voters a Chance to Sort Out a Crowded Race Read More

  5. With This Week's San Antonio Rally, Julián Castro Played for a Breakout Moment Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...