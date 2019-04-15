Man Arrested Following Viral Video of Transgender Woman Being Brutally Attacked in Dallas

click to enlarge
The Transgender Pride flag is a symbol of pride, diversity and transgender rights.
Police have arrested a suspect in a brutal assault on a transgender woman in Dallas after a video of the incident was widely shared online.
Edward Thomas, 29, was jailed Sunday night in the attack on a black transgender woman who was thrown onto the ground, punched and kicked repeatedly, according to a report from the Washington Post
.
Dallas Mayor Mike Rawlings told the newspaper that the beating, which started with one assailant and grew to include more, looked like "mob violence."
He condemned the attack, which is being investigated as a possible hate crime.
"Those who did this do not represent how Dallasites feel about our thriving LGBTQ community," he said in a statement
on Saturday. "We will not stand for this kind of behavior.
According to the Post
, the beating came after the victim, identified as 23-year-old Muhlaysia Booker, was involved in a minor traffic accident at an apartment complex on Friday. The Dallas Police Department said the collision resulted in a verbal argument, which turned violent and left Booker with injuries such as facial fractures
.
Initially one man attacked Booker, then other suspects joined in, according to reports. Booker told police that her attackers used homophobic slurs
while beating her. At this time, investigators have not yet determined whether Thomas is the man who initiated the attack or if he jumped in later.
A group of women saved Booker from her attackers by surrounding her, picking her up by her limbs and carrying her to a nearby car. Graphic video of the assault
has been shared online, including by Taj Mahal, a blogger and LGBTQ advocate. Mahal hopes the video will make the public more aware about the violence faced by the trans community.
Thomas remains in Dallas County Jail, and his bond has not yet been set.
