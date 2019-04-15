Email
Print
Share

Monday, April 15, 2019

San Antonio Family Mourns Loss of Three Generations in Shooting After Baby Taken Off Life Support

Posted By on Mon, Apr 15, 2019 at 11:26 AM

click to enlarge SARAH FLOOD-BAUMAN
  • Sarah Flood-Bauman
A family is seeking justice after three generations were killed in a shooting last week.

The violent incident last Tuesday has left three generations dead: mother Janette Quiroz, 37; daughter Bernadett Quiroz, 18; and granddaughter Tabitha Quiroz, who was delivered via C-section. KSAT reports that Janette Quiroz died at the scene while Bernadett Quiroz, who was seven months pregnant, was transported to San Antonio Military Medical Center before she succumbed to her injury.

Though Tabitha Quiroz was born last Tuesday, Melinda Quiroz told KSAT that the baby was brain dead and had "a leakage on her tummy, a leakage in her brain and again, she didn't have no signs of life."

Melinda Quiroz said she made the decision to take the baby off life support Friday night to end her suffering.



Now, the Quiroz family wants the gunman to face the death penalty. San Antonio police have yet to make any arrests or determine a motive.

The San Antonio Express-News reports that witnesses said "multiple men" shot at the women. The shooting took place at the Rosemont at University Park apartments, though the mother and daughter reportedly didn't live there.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,

  |  

More The Daily »

Jump to comments

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. San Antonio Teen Allegedly Confesses to Killing His Mother During Robbery Read More

  2. Nirenberg Uses State of the City to Call for Free Community College Tuition Read More

  3. District 1 Council Forum and Webcast Give Voters a Chance to Sort Out a Crowded Race Read More

  4. With This Week's San Antonio Rally, Julián Castro Played for a Breakout Moment Read More

  5. #WheresJulio: Beloved Feline Fixture at Tacos El Regio Has Gone Missing Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...