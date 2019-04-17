Idea School Will Call Police If Parents Don't Pick Up Their Child By 5 p.m.

click to enlarge
Administrators at Idea Monterrey Park
mean business.
On Tuesday, the charter school sent out a letter to parents warning that, under a new policy, personnel will call the police if a child isn't picked up by 5 p.m. According to a report from KSAT
, the school said parents have "been put on notice."
Some parents told the station
that the letter was a bit much. Several single parents said it's a struggle to get off work and fight through traffic to reach the school by the 5 p.m. deadline.
In the letter, administrators said the rule applies to all students that are not part of an after-school program. Even students in those programs must be met by parents within 30 minutes of the program's end.
Principal J.L. Tyrrell said the policy was announced with the students' safety in mind. Staff aren't available to monitor the campus
after 5 p.m. While some teachers and coaches choose to stay after to watch students, that means they're able to spend less time with their own families.
The new policy will go into effect by Monday.
Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.