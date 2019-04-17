Email
Wednesday, April 17, 2019

Idea School Will Call Police If Parents Don't Pick Up Their Child By 5 p.m.

Posted By on Wed, Apr 17, 2019 at 12:59 PM

click to enlarge GOOGLE / F CRUZ
  • Google / F Cruz
Administrators at Idea Monterrey Park mean business.

On Tuesday, the charter school sent out a letter to parents warning that, under a new policy, personnel will call the police if a child isn't picked up by 5 p.m. According to a report from KSAT, the school said parents have "been put on notice."

Some parents told the station that the letter was a bit much. Several single parents said it's a struggle to get off work and fight through traffic to reach the school by the 5 p.m. deadline.

In the letter, administrators said the rule applies to all students that are not part of an after-school program. Even students in those programs must be met by parents within 30 minutes of the program's end.



Principal J.L. Tyrrell said the policy was announced with the students' safety in mind. Staff aren't available to monitor the campus after 5 p.m. While some teachers and coaches choose to stay after to watch students, that means they're able to spend less time with their own families.

The new policy will go into effect by Monday.

