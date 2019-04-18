Man Arrested for Allegedly Sexually Assaulting Teen Relative He May Have Impregnated

click to enlarge
San Antonio police have arrested a man they said sexually assaulted and potentially impregnated a teenage relative.
Brandon Eduardo Flores-Sanchez, 25, was taken into custody earlier this week after a warrant for his arrest was issued last November, KSAT reports
. Family members of a teenage girl said Flores-Sanchez began living with the family in 2018.
The girl's father asked Flores-Sanchez, who stayed with the family after arriving from Mexico, to leave when family friends told him that Flores-Sanchez kissed his daughter and that he liked her, the Express-News reports
.
The girl's mother reportedly confronted the teen to ask about her relationship with Flores-Sanchez, at which time she fainted. The teen was taken to the hospital and learned that she was 19 weeks pregnant
.
The teen then admitted that she and Flores-Sanchez had sex at least three times
during the three months he lived with the family, but said the baby's father could either be her relative or her 14-year-old ex-boyfriend, according to KSAT
.
The girl's mother gave detectives copies of text messages she received from Flores-Sanchez in which he asked for her forgiveness and said he "never meant to make her feel bad."
At this time, Flores-Sanchez is in police custody on a $50,000 bond.
