Email
Print
Share

Thursday, April 18, 2019

Man Arrested for Allegedly Sexually Assaulting Teen Relative He May Have Impregnated

Posted By on Thu, Apr 18, 2019 at 12:09 PM

click to enlarge BEXAR COUNTY JAIL
  • Bexar County Jail
San Antonio police have arrested a man they said sexually assaulted and potentially impregnated a teenage relative.

Brandon Eduardo Flores-Sanchez, 25, was taken into custody earlier this week after a warrant for his arrest was issued last November, KSAT reports. Family members of a teenage girl said Flores-Sanchez began living with the family in 2018.

The girl's father asked Flores-Sanchez, who stayed with the family after arriving from Mexico, to leave when family friends told him that Flores-Sanchez kissed his daughter and that he liked her, the Express-News reports.

The girl's mother reportedly confronted the teen to ask about her relationship with Flores-Sanchez, at which time she fainted. The teen was taken to the hospital and learned that she was 19 weeks pregnant.



The teen then admitted that she and Flores-Sanchez had sex at least three times during the three months he lived with the family, but said the baby's father could either be her relative or her 14-year-old ex-boyfriend, according to KSAT.

The girl's mother gave detectives copies of text messages she received from Flores-Sanchez in which he asked for her forgiveness and said he "never meant to make her feel bad."

At this time, Flores-Sanchez is in police custody on a $50,000 bond.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

More The Daily »

Jump to comments

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Idea School Will Call Police If Parents Don't Pick Up Their Child By 5 p.m. Read More

  2. Texas House Schedules Hearings for Two ‘Extreme’ Anti-LGBTQ Bills Read More

  3. Pushback Over UTSA Fiesta Post on Instagram Sparks Dialogue on Campus Inclusion Read More

  4. Texas Ranks Near the Bottom in Childhood Health, According to Study Read More

  5. Trump Administration Wants to House More Migrants in Tents in South Texas Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...