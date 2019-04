Reports: Woman Stabbed at West San Antonio Home

click to enlarge Screenshot via KSAT newscast

investigation

It may be Holy Week for Catholics in San Antonio, but it's also been a week for stabbings here.In the latest, a woman was wounded with a razor blade following an argument at a West Side home late Wednesday night. According to reports , the attack occurred around 11:30 p.m. on the 3400 block of West Laurel Street near North General McMullen Drive and Culebra Road.Wednesday night's incident comes after a woman was stabbed by a relative following an argument early Tuesday morning. That same day, a woman was reportedly stabbed by a man she met on a dating app two days prior.The most-recent stabbing followed an argument between the victim and a man, though reports on the reason for the conflict differs. A report from KENS 5 said the pair were smoking meth in the backyard when the man accused her of cheating on him. He reportedly sliced into the woman's back with a razor blade.Meanwhile, KSAT reports the woman was threatening to leave her boyfriend prior to the attack.The woman was transported to University Hospital where she reportedly received stitches . The man was taken into custody and police are continuing their