Thursday, April 18, 2019

Reports: Woman Stabbed at West San Antonio Home

Posted By on Thu, Apr 18, 2019 at 11:06 AM

click to enlarge SCREENSHOT VIA KSAT NEWSCAST
  • Screenshot via KSAT newscast
It may be Holy Week for Catholics in San Antonio, but it's also been a week for stabbings here.

In the latest, a woman was wounded with a razor blade following an argument at a West Side home late Wednesday night. According to reports, the attack occurred around 11:30 p.m. on the 3400 block of West Laurel Street near North General McMullen Drive and Culebra Road.

Wednesday night's incident comes after a woman was stabbed by a relative following an argument early Tuesday morning. That same day, a woman was reportedly stabbed by a man she met on a dating app two days prior.

The most-recent stabbing followed an argument between the victim and a man, though reports on the reason for the conflict differs. A report from KENS 5 said the pair were smoking meth in the backyard when the man accused her of cheating on him. He reportedly sliced into the woman's back with a razor blade.



Meanwhile, KSAT reports the woman was threatening to leave her boyfriend prior to the attack.

The woman was transported to University Hospital where she reportedly received stitches. The man was taken into custody and police are continuing their investigation.

