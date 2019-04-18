San Antonio Rep. Doggett Rips Attorney General Over Mueller Report Press Conference

click to enlarge
U.S. Rep. Lloyd Doggett has called out Attorney General William Barr for his Thursday morning press conference about the Mueller report, saying the nation's top law-enforcement officer is acting like a taxpayer-funded "fixer" for President Donald Trump.
“Instead of chief law enforcement officer, the Attorney General has become the excuse-maker-in-chief," Doggett, D-San Antonio/Austin, said in a written statement. "To avoid being ostracized like Sessions, Barr seeks Trump’s trust while forsaking the public trust. He serves as the taxpayer-paid, personal attorney ‘fixer’ that Trump has always wanted. Like the continued handiwork of Republican congressional enablers, Barr’s propaganda and delays serve to feed the Trump formula: more tweets, less truth. Yet even Barr concedes extensive Russian aggression against our democracy — aggression, which Trump refuses to acknowledge or defend against.”
Earlier this year, Doggett co-authored legislation to prohibit the Attorney General from impeding public release of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s report on Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.
While Barr released the Mueller report to Congress and the public Thursday, he has drawn condemnation from Democrats
for holding a press conference in which he attempted to spin the findings.
