Email
Print
Share

Friday, April 19, 2019

Bexar County Had One of the Biggest Year-Over-Year Population Gains in the Nation

Posted By on Fri, Apr 19, 2019 at 11:14 AM

click to enlarge IN YOUR EYES PHOTOGRAPHY
  • In Your Eyes Photography
Bexar County and three other Texas counties were among those with the biggest year-over-year population increases, according to new data from the U.S. Census Bureau.

Bexar gained 27,208 new residents between July 1, 2017 and July 1, 2018, making it the county with the ninth-largest gain on a numerical basis, according to the feds. As of last July 1, 2018, a total of 1,986,049 people called the county home.

Houston's Harris County ranked 3rd on the list with an increase of 34,460 residents, Collin County in the Dallas suburbs ranked 4th with an increase of 33,753 and Fort Worth's Tarrant County ranked 8th with an increase of 27,463.

Comal County, which includes New Braunfels, had the 2nd-highest percentage population gain for the period, growing by 5.4 percent. It boasted 148,373 residents on July 1, 2018.



Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

  |  

More The Daily »

Jump to comments

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Idea School Will Call Police If Parents Don't Pick Up Their Child By 5 p.m. Read More

  2. Man Arrested for Allegedly Sexually Assaulting Teen Relative He May Have Impregnated Read More

  3. San Antonio Council Opts Not to Take a Second Vote on Chick-fil-A Airport Ban Read More

  4. Police: Pedestrian Who Was 'Acting Erratic' Struck, Killed on Loop 410 Read More

  5. Reports: Woman Stabbed at West San Antonio Home Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...