Bexar County Had One of the Biggest Year-Over-Year Population Gains in the Nation

Bexar County and three other Texas counties were among those with the biggest year-over-year population increases, according to new data
from the U.S. Census Bureau.
Bexar gained 27,208 new residents between July 1, 2017 and July 1, 2018, making it the county with the ninth-largest gain on a numerical basis, according to the feds. As of last July 1, 2018, a total of 1,986,049 people called the county home.
Houston's Harris County ranked 3rd on the list with an increase of 34,460 residents, Collin County in the Dallas suburbs ranked 4th with an increase of 33,753 and Fort Worth's Tarrant County ranked 8th with an increase of 27,463.
Comal County, which includes New Braunfels, had the 2nd-highest percentage population gain for the period, growing by 5.4 percent. It boasted 148,373 residents on July 1, 2018.
