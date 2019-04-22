Email
Print
Share

Monday, April 22, 2019

Early Voting Begins for San Antonio Mayoral, City Council Elections

Posted By on Mon, Apr 22, 2019 at 11:48 AM

click to enlarge FLICKR / ERIK (HASH) HERSMAN
  • Flickr / Erik (HASH) Hersman
Time to make your way to the polls, San Antonio.

Beginning today, Alamo City residents will be able to cast their votes for who they want to represent them on City Council and as mayor. Early voting runs today, Monday, April 22 through Tuesday, April 30.

Note that all polling locations will be closed on Friday, April 26, in honor of the Battle of Flowers holiday.

This election, all council seats are up for grabs. Eight challengers, including District 6 Councilman Greg Brockhouse, are hoping to unseat incumbent Mayor Ron Nirenberg.



During early voting, registered voters can do their civic duty at any polling location. You can check if you're registered to vote as well as find a list of locations here.

The general election will be held on Saturday, May 4.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

More The Daily »

Jump to comments

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. This San Antonio Doctor Is Practicing a Direct-Care Model He Says Could Change the Health Care Industry Read More

  2. Reports: Woman Stabbed at West San Antonio Home Read More

  3. Bexar County Had One of the Biggest Year-Over-Year Population Gains in the Nation Read More

  4. Now That Fiesta Has Begun, Here's a Look at How Drunk Driving Spikes During San Antonio's Citywide Party Read More

  5. Environmentalists Say Bill Being Considered by Texas Senate Would Let Companies Dump Fracking Waste Into Waterways Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...