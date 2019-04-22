Email
Monday, April 22, 2019

San Antonio's East Side Among Top 10 Fastest-gentrifying Neighborhoods in the U.S.

Posted By on Mon, Apr 22, 2019 at 12:20 PM

While San Antonians usually squeal when we see the Alamo City holding its own on national lists, a finding from a recent Realtor.com report is nothing to be proud of.

The East Side is one of the top 10 fastest-gentrifying neighborhoods in the U.S., according to the real estate website.

Realtor.com set out to determine where gentrification is happening aggressively, proven by data collection. The real estate website looked at lower-income zip codes in the 100 largest U.S. cities as well as changes in median household income, change in median home sale price, change in share of residents over 25 with a bachelor's degree or master's degree and change in median home listing price.

San Antonio's 78202 — categorized by Realtor.com as the Eastside Promise Neighborhood — ranked No. 10 among the fastest-gentrifying neighborhoods. According to the study, the area has seen a 78.5 percent increase for the median sale price in the last five years. According to the study, homes in the neighborhood closer to downtown have seen the biggest price increases, and now the median list price is $220,000.



That change has caused generations of the same family to move out of the neighborhood.

"You aren't seeing the people you used to. In this neighborhood, you could go block to block and know every face," said Century 21 real estate agent Lusi Denis. "But now it's very different."

