San Antonio Scores Near the Top in a New Study Showing Best Cities for College Grads

Are they all heading to San Antonio once they pick up their diplomas?
Port Aransas has long been a spring break destination for college students. Austin's been the place for them to spend lost weekends. Is the Alamo City now the place they head once they graduate?
Not necessarily.
However, San Antonio did rank fifth on a new list of the best cities
for recent college grads. It's the fourth time in as many years SA has landed in the top 10 in the annual study compiled by financial site SmartAsset.
To determine its rankings, SmartAsset sorted through data for 108 of the largest U.S. cities, specifically ranking them on three categories: jobs, fun and affordability.
While San Antonio didn't lead the list in any of those categories, it did score in the top third for all three. And, apparently, not many cities do.
"It has to do with scoring well across the board," said AJ Smith, SmartAsset's vice president of financial education. "The thing we see with San Antonio is it's scoring well in every category."
Just 3.2 percent of the Alamo City's overall population is unemployed, and the rate is even lower for bachelor's degree holders: 2.4 percent. What's more, the cost of living here only comes in 8 percentage points above the national average.
If home prices continue their rapid rise
, though, we'll see how long San Antonio can cling to its spot in the top 10.
