San Antonio Deputy City Manager Leaving for Job in Corpus Christi

Deputy City Manager Peter Zanoni is departing to work for the City of Corpus Christi, opening another key vacancy in San Antonio's city government.
Corpus Christi City Council named Zanoni the sole finalist for the job of city manager, filling a position that's been open for nearly a year, according to a Corpus Christi Caller Times report
.
As you may remember, Zanoni was one of six lieutenants of former City Manager Sheryl Sculley who vied for her position. Deputy Erik Walsh ultimately ended up with the job.
Sculley announced her retirement
in November, less than a month after voters approved a charter amendment limiting pay and tenure for future holders of the office.
Zanoni’s annual salary in Corpus will be $300,000, according to the Caller Times
. He starts May 20.
At his current job, Zanoni oversees the Planning, Transportation and Capital Improvements, Neighborhood and Housing Services departments, in addition to the Pre-K 4 SA and 2017 municipal bond programs, according to the City of San Antonio's website.
