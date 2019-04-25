20 San Antonio Businesses Sign Letter of Support for City's Climate Plan

click to enlarge
Luke Metzger (left) of Environment Texas said some San Antonio businesses understand the negative consequences of climate change.
Twenty San Antonio businesses have signed a letter of support for the city's draft Climate Action and Adaptation Plan
, or CAAP.
"We all know and understand how harmful climate change is to people and to the environment, but we also know that climate change is bad for business," Environment Texas Director Luke Metzger said during a news conference Thursday at What's Brewing Coffee Roasters, one the letter's signers.
Metzger — whose group facilitated the letter — cited higher power costs from increased air conditioning use, lower agricultural yields, reduced tourism visits and damage from increased flooding and storms as potential business impacts from rising temperatures.
Azuca Sabor Latino Restaurant & Bar, 5 Points Local and South Texas Solar are among the other signatories.
The letter is a clear attempt to show city leaders that not all businesses are opposed to the CAAP, which lays out a path for the city to become climate neutral by 2050. Business groups including the San Antonio Chamber of Commerce have balked at the measure, saying it could stymie growth and slice into profits.
Council recently pushed back
its final vote on the plan until after the May 4 municipal election.
At the news conference, What's Brewing owner Sami Chbeir couched his support as a matter of his survival. A recent study found that 60 percent of wild coffee species are now at risk of extinction.
His company, he added, is already reducing its carbon footprint with solar panels and a composting program.
"Solar panels just make good fiscal sense," Chbeir said. "You're saving hundreds of dollars a month on your electrical bills."
