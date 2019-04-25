San Antonio's Mission Vandals Required to Do Public Service at the Landmarks

click to enlarge
San Antonio Police Department
Andres Castañeda (left) and Gabriella Fritz (right) smile for the camera.
The trio of vandals who scrawled graffiti on San Antonio's Spanish missions must do community service work at the historical sites as part of their punishment, according to a MySA report
U.S. District Judge Xavier Rodriguez this week sentenced Gabriella Petra Fritz, Sydney Elizabeth Faris and Andres Castañeda — all in their early 20s — to five years of probation.
Beyond that, though, they'll need to pay nearly $10,500 in penalties and perform 200 hours of community service, "a substantial portion" of which would be at the missions, Rodriguez said.
During sentencing, the judge said the trio's conduct was “stupid and drug-induced," according to a KTSA story
The three defendants owned up to last June spray-painting anti-Trump graffiti
at Mission San José and Mission San Juan. Mission San José's parish priest let some of the graffiti remain on its walls in hopes that the vandals would eventually help remove it, according to MySA.
San Antonio's missions are a World Heritage Site and a U.S. National Park.
