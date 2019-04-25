Email
Print
Share

Thursday, April 25, 2019

San Antonio's Mission Vandals Required to Do Public Service at the Landmarks

Posted By on Thu, Apr 25, 2019 at 3:10 PM

click to enlarge Andres Castañeda (left) and Gabriella Fritz (right) smile for the camera. - SAN ANTONIO POLICE DEPARTMENT
  • San Antonio Police Department
  • Andres Castañeda (left) and Gabriella Fritz (right) smile for the camera.
The trio of vandals who scrawled graffiti on San Antonio's Spanish missions must do community service work at the historical sites as part of their punishment, according to a MySA report.

U.S. District Judge Xavier Rodriguez this week sentenced Gabriella Petra Fritz, Sydney Elizabeth Faris and Andres Castañeda — all in their early 20s — to five years of probation.

Beyond that, though, they'll need to pay nearly $10,500 in penalties and perform 200 hours of community service, "a substantial portion" of which would be at the missions, Rodriguez said.

During sentencing, the judge said the trio's conduct was “stupid and drug-induced," according to a KTSA story.



The three defendants owned up to last June spray-painting anti-Trump graffiti at Mission San José and Mission San Juan. Mission San José's parish priest let some of the graffiti remain on its walls in hopes that the vandals would eventually help remove it, according to MySA.

San Antonio's missions are a World Heritage Site and a U.S. National Park.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , ,

More The Daily »

Jump to comments

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. San Antonio Tech Firm Rackspace Loses Its CEO – Again Read More

  2. Texas to Execute Known White Supremacist for 1998 Dragging Death of Black Man Read More

  3. San Antonio's East Side Among Top 10 Fastest-gentrifying Neighborhoods in the U.S. Read More

  4. San Antonio Deputy City Manager Leaving for Job in Corpus Christi Read More

  5. Weighing In: Owners of CBD Businesses Say the Future is Bright — Whether or Not It Includes Legal Marijuana Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...