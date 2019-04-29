Monday, April 29, 2019
Man Was Reportedly Lying on Railroad Tracks Before Being Hit By Train on South Side
By Sarah Martinez
on Mon, Apr 29, 2019 at 11:42 AM
A man is dead after authorities said he was hit by a train early Monday morning.
Police officers told KSAT
that the crash occurred before 3:30 a.m. on railroad tracks between Gillette Boulevard and West Villaret Boulevard, not too far from Palo Alto College on the South Side. The train conductor told authorities that he saw the man lying on the tracks
but said he was not able to stop the train in time.
The conductor was able to stop eventually, however, blocking part of West Villaret. The area was shut down for several hours while authorities from the San Antonio Police Department, Bexar County Medical Examiner's Office and Union Pacific Railroad investigated.
A spokesperson for the police department told KSAT that the Monday morning incident is the fifth time in April that a person has been hit by a train
. This is the third death involved in the incidents.
The man has not been identified at this time.
