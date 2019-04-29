Email
Monday, April 29, 2019

Woman Arrested After Luring Man to Stone Oak Park with Promise of Sex to Rob Him

Posted By on Mon, Apr 29, 2019 at 12:50 PM

click to enlarge Viviana Bruno had met up with the victim multiple times before scheming to rob him with the help of two men. - BEXAR COUNTY JAIL
  • Bexar County Jail
  • Viviana Bruno had met up with the victim multiple times before scheming to rob him with the help of two men.
A woman has been arrested for robbing a man she met on Snapchat and lured to a park with the promise of sex.

According to reports, Viviana Leilane Bruno is facing a felony charge of aggravated robbery for setting up a man to be assaulted and robbed. KSAT reports that the 20-year-old woman picked up the victim around midnight on April 4 and drove him to a park in the Stone Oak area where they could "get intimate."

An arrest affidavit states that Bruno and the victim were in the backseat of her car when she told him she needed to get a condom from the trunk. But when she opened the trunk, a man climbed out and dragged the victim out of the vehicle. The hidden man then reportedly assaulted the victim with brass knuckles and demanded his keys. A second also crawled out of the trunk and held a shotgun on the victim.

The victim suspected that Bruno was in on the robbery, telling police that she didn't act surprised by the men attacking him or robbing him of his keys and cell phone.



After the attack, the two men got into Bruno's car and the trio drove away. The victim then walked to a nearby residence to get help.

Unfortunately, though, his bad luck didn't stop there. Upon returning home, he realized cash had been stolen from his bedroom. Surveillance video revealed that a man had entered his home after the park robbery.

The victim was able to identify Bruno in a photo lineup since the two had met up several times before. Bruno, who has already posted her $20,000 bail, is facing a charge of aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony. The two men involved in the robbery have no been identified at this time.

