Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, May 1, 2019

St. Mary's University Police Officer Rescues Woman Moments Before Her Car Is Engulfed in Flames

Posted By on Wed, May 1, 2019 at 12:32 PM

A local woman might have been engulfed in flames following a car accident had she not been rescued by a concerned driver.

According to KENS 5, a woman drove off the road and struck a metal guard rail near Bandera and Evers roads around 3 a.m. Wednesday. Police said the vehicle flipped onto its side.

A pair of men traveling together pulled over to free the woman from the wreckage but were unsuccessful. While one of the men began filming the accident, the other used a block of concrete to weaken the windshield. At that point, a second motorist — an off-duty St. Mary's University police officer whom News 4 San Antonio identified as Sgt. Ken Hamilton — was able to kick in the glass and rescue the woman.

KENS 5 reports that the woman's car became completely engulfed in flames moments after Hamilton pulled her out.
Paramedics escorted the woman to University Hospital to receive treatment for minor injuries.



Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

More The Daily »

Jump to comments

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Lt.Gov. Dan Patrick Uses Anti-Gay Slur to Describe Beto O'Rourke During Fox News Interview Read More

  2. Texas Senate Passes School Safety Bill Intended to Prevent Mass Shootings Read More

  3. Early Voting in San Antonio's Municipal Election Ends Today Read More

  4. Woman Arrested After Luring Man to Stone Oak Park with Promise of Sex to Rob Him Read More

  5. Texas House Approves Bill That Would Make It a Crime to Text or Email Unsolicited Naughty Pics Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...