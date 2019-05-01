Wednesday, May 1, 2019
St. Mary's University Police Officer Rescues Woman Moments Before Her Car Is Engulfed in Flames
By Sarah Martinez
on Wed, May 1, 2019 at 12:32 PM
A local woman might have been engulfed in flames following a car accident had she not been rescued by a concerned driver.
According to KENS 5
, a woman drove off the road and struck a metal guard rail near Bandera and Evers roads around 3 a.m. Wednesday. Police said the vehicle flipped onto its side.
A pair of men traveling together pulled over to free the woman from the wreckage but were unsuccessful. While one of the men began filming the accident
, the other used a block of concrete to weaken the windshield. At that point, a second motorist — an off-duty St. Mary's University police officer whom News 4 San Antonio identified
as Sgt. Ken Hamilton — was able to kick in the glass and rescue the woman.
KENS 5 reports
that the woman's car became completely engulfed in flames moments after Hamilton pulled her out.
Paramedics escorted the woman to University Hospital to receive treatment for minor injuries.
