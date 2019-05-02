Tensions Rise After Texas State University Students Arrested for Protesting Campus Demonstration

click image Twitter / yungfollowill

UPD + local law enforcement are on the scene of an incident on the San Marcos Campus Quad - 4 students have been arrested. This incident involves only students, no identified outside groups involved. We will continue to monitor, at this time there is no immediate threat to campus — Texas State (@txst) May 1, 2019

Crowd develops outside UPD station after witnesses report a girl was taken into UPD after she allegedly took a MAGA hat from a male student. pic.twitter.com/3NF0ZngXmD — Camelia Juarez (@CameliaJuarez) May 1, 2019

Another student has been taken inside UPD after a scuffle occured and began yelling in the cops face. Police presence has increased since the scuffle. pic.twitter.com/Q71fTYfEYJ — Camelia Juarez (@CameliaJuarez) May 1, 2019

Students at #TXST were just arrested on campus for speaking out against group demonstrations said to occur on campus today. @KTSWNews pic.twitter.com/3JADgjJaPH — ashley bowerman (@ashleytbowerman) May 1, 2019

For context: students were gathering in front of UPD after they arrested three students who got into an altercation with a white supremacist. The white supremacist was able to walk away without being arrested. — Ben Salinas (@thirdben) May 1, 2019

I was in the police station with the two students. doing as much as the second arrested. Nothing was done to me ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ give my avi a click n figure out why https://t.co/U3swjmwfYI — may🌵 (@yungfollowill) May 1, 2019

They're continuing to arrest people of color ONLY and letting the yts go entirely. — may🌵 (@yungfollowill) May 1, 2019

Here's the video, #txst. We both went in to accompany someone who was arrested. They told us we couldn't follow them and we didn't immediately leave the lobby. They said her crime was "resisting arrest," but wouldn't that require a preceding crime..? pic.twitter.com/dic4Qn324R — may🌵 (@yungfollowill) May 1, 2019