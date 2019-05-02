Email
Print
Share

Thursday, May 2, 2019

Tensions Rise After Texas State University Students Arrested for Protesting Campus Demonstration

Posted By on Thu, May 2, 2019 at 12:45 PM

click image TWITTER / YUNGFOLLOWILL
  • Twitter / yungfollowill
Four Texas State University students were arrested Wednesday in connection to a rumored campus demonstration, prompting outrage on social media.

University officials told KSAT that campus security officers as well as the San Marcos Police Department arrested the students following an incident near the Quad. The student-run University Star newspaper reported that the Texas Nomads, a group not affiliated with the university, had planned to march on campus.

A Facebook page for the Texas Nomads states that the group believes "our veterans and warriors should come before refugees and illegal criminals."

The potential demonstration, as well as an expectation of counter-protests, caused university officials to order an increase in campus security. Reports indicate that the four arrested students were speaking out against the Texas Nomads. According to one tweet, some students got into an altercation with a person identified as white supremacist.
Other posts suggested that the arrested students were singled out.
Police have yet to indicate what charges the arrested students are facing.



Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

More The Daily »

Jump to comments

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Lt.Gov. Dan Patrick Uses Anti-Gay Slur to Describe Beto O'Rourke During Fox News Interview Read More

  2. City of San Antonio Says $300,000 Deposit Covered Losses from Failed Football League Read More

  3. Members of the Texas Lege Push Back at Dan Patrick for Claiming Marijuana Reform Bill is Dead in the Senate Read More

  4. St. Mary's University Police Officer Rescues Woman Moments Before Her Car Is Engulfed in Flames Read More

  5. Joaquin Castro, Once 'All But Certain' to Run Against Cornyn, Now Says He Won't Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...