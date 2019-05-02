Two Women Accuse UT Health San Antonio Professor of Years-Long Sexual Harassment, Bullying

click to enlarge
A professor at the UT Health San Antonio School of Dentistry is facing allegations of harassment from two students, according to reports.
On Wednesday, KENS 5 published a report
detailing the accusations brought forth by two female students — referred to as "Jane Doe" and "Mary Doe" in lawsuits they filed separately. The students accused associate professor Marcel Noujeim
of harassment dating back to 2016.
According to the report
, Mary Doe claims that the professor "stalked her through email, texts and phone calls." She told lawyers that Noujeim even locked her inside an office and wouldn't let her leave, another time during class "comparing her to a video of an Iranian woman shooting people."
The women alleged that he discriminated against them
based on their gender, ethnicity and religious backgrounds. A Rivard Report article
identifies the women as Iranian Muslims and Noujeim as Lebanese and Christian.
Additionally, Mary Doe alleges that the professor made inappropriate comments, used racial slurs against her and asked her for sexual photographs. She also reportedly
denied Noujeim's advances when he tried to kiss her.
"They have been targeted, bullied and sexually harassed by this professor," attorney Terry Gorman told KENS 5
. "My clients have over 2,000 pages of emails, texts and recordings, [and] there are other witnesses."
Jane Doe claims that Noujeim made inappropriate comments about her physical appearance and even kissed her head. She said he "retaliated against her"
when she refused his advances.
Each woman is seeking $5 million
and calling for Noujeim to be terminated. As of publication, UT Health San Antonio has yet to respond
to the lawsuit or the allegations.
