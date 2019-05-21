Email
Tuesday, May 21, 2019

DEA Conducts Sweep Against the Tango Orejon Street Gang in San Antonio

LAUREN JORGENSEN
  • Lauren Jorgensen
The U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency on Tuesday conducted raids across the Alamo City to round up drug traffickers with ties to the Tango Orejon street gang, KSAT television is reporting.


Will Glaspey, special agent in charge for the DEA's Houston Division, told the station officials have indicted 31 people as part of the operation. Of those, 25 are in custody and awaiting federal charges.

The agency also confiscated "multiple kilograms" of drugs including heroin, methamphetamine and fentanyl.

Tango Orejon is a San Antonio subset of the prison gang Tango Blast, which operates throughout the state.



"Our focus is to help make our community here in San Antonio safer by targeting these violent drug trafficking organizations and the individuals that make up these organizations," Glaspey told KSAT.

