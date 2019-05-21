No Smoking Policy at San Antonio Parks, Plazas Takes Effect June 1

Instagram / irmasimona

San Antonio will enforce a new smoke- and tobacco-free policy for many major public plazas and recreation areas — including all city parks, Greenway Trails, Market Square, La Villita and the River Walk — starting Saturday, June 1.The new non-smoking ban, similar to those adopted by more than 50 other municipalities in Texas, aims to reduce tobacco and smoking use among San Antonio's younger residents and visitors.“By adopting this policy, San Antonio is helping reduce the rate of tobacco use in the community and is demonstrating that our parks and public plazas are where people go to improve their fitness and enjoy nature,” stated Xavier Urrutia, Director of San Antonio Parks & Recreation Department.