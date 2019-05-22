Man Indicted After He Reportedly Pointed Laser Beam at San Antonio Police Department Helicopter

click to enlarge
Bexar County Sheriff's Office
A Schertz man has been indicted after officials said he pointed a laser at an aircraft earlier this year.
According to a press release
from the U.S. Department of Justice, officials said Justin John Shorey knowingly aimed a laser pointer beam at a San Antonio Police Department helicopter and its path on February 17. Police told News 4 San Antonio that the pilot was temporarily blinded
and had blurry vision afterward.
Chief William McManus said the 37-year-old man's actions endangered officers in the helicopter in addition to the public on the ground.
"We are pleased that the defendant will be held accountable for his dangerous actions," McManus said.
If convicted, Shorey could face up to five years in federal prison as well as a maximum fine of $250,000.
So, kids, don't do dumb stuff with laser beams, ya hear?
