Wednesday, May 22, 2019

T.J. Maxx Distribution Center Brings More Than 1,000 Jobs to San Antonio

Posted By on Wed, May 22, 2019 at 1:43 PM

click image CITY OF SAN ANTONIO WEBSITE
  • City of San Antonio website
Polish up those resumes, folks. T.J. Maxx is bringing a whole lot of jobs to San Antonio.


On Tuesday, Councilwoman Rebecca Viagran welcomed representatives from TJX Companies for the grand opening of a new distribution center for the discount retailer and $150 million worth of investments in Viagran's Southside district. The 1.5 million-square-foot facility will bring more than 1,000 new jobs to San Antonio, according to a press announcement.

“The T.J. Maxx San Antonio Distribution Center means access and opportunity for a part of town that has been written off for a very long time,” Viagran said. “It means access and opportunity for the future of District 3.”

Full-time employees and their dependents will be eligible for health insurance and 401(k) benefits.



Along with job opportunities, TJX Companies — as the retailer is known to investors — is also putting its money into the South Side. The Fortune 100 firm committed to donate 15 to 20 acres for a new school within the Southside ISD as well as the construction of a four-mile biking and hiking trail connecting the Medina Greenway to the Mission Espada Trail.

