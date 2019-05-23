IKEA Releases Rainbow Bags Benefitting Human Rights Campaign Ahead of Pride Month

click to enlarge Courtesy of IKEA

Hey queens! Do you have the need to stunt on these basic folks with an accessory that will bequeath you “queen of the apartment complex?” Yes? Then you’ve stumbled onto the right blog.IKEA has just announced a partnership with the Human Rights Campaign in celebration of LGBTQ+ Pride Month in June. The collaboration has manifested in the form of a rainbow-colored, limited-edition Kvanting shopping bag.AND IT IS LITERALLY EVERYTHING.The bags will be sold for $3.99 with 100% of the profits supporting LGBTQ+ children and families through the Human Rights Campaign Foundation's programs.“We are excited to partner with the Human Rights Campaign Foundation for Pride Month,” Rafael Fantauzzi, IKEA U.S.’s diversity & inclusion manager, said in a press release. “At IKEA, our culture is centered on the value of togetherness. We believe equality is a fundamental human right and that all homes are created equal. We know everyone deserves a home you absolutely love and a workplace where you can be yourself. To further show our commitment to equality and LGBTQ+ inclusion, on June 1, our co-workers will hoist the Pride Rainbow flag at all IKEA locations.”Will San Antonio show up at 1 a.m. like they did for IKEA’s grand opening? Only time will tell. All we know is that, this will most likely be THE summer bag of the season, and the latest print issue of thewould look pretty nice inside of it.