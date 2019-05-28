Election-Related Graffiti Pops Up in San Antonio Ahead of Mayoral Runoff

click to enlarge
-
Ron Nirenberg photo by Bryan Rindfuss // Greg Brockhouse photo by Jade Esteban Estrada
This year's mayoral election between incumbent Mayor Ron Nirenberg and challenger Greg Brockhouse hasn't been pretty.
And now it's taken an even uglier turn as both candidates' campaigns reported election sign vandalism — some with "inflammatory messages" — leading up to the June 8 runoff.
The San Antonio Professional Firefighters Association shared a video showing graffiti on its building that read "SAFD in bed." Another message spray-painted outside of a church read "San Antonio Police and fire in bed with Brockhouse" — a shot at Brockhouse's long history of consulting work for the city's public-safety unions.
A witness saw 65-year-old Mark Garrett spray-painting the latter message, and Garrett has since been arrested.
"We can disagree all day long, but vandalism is unacceptable," Brockhouse told KENS 5
. "This is what happens when the mayor runs a campaign based on scare tactics that blames police, fire and my campaign to win votes."
However, vandals have also struck the Nirenberg campaign. A sign reading "Keep Calm and Vote Ron" was spray-painted with what appears to be an anarchy symbol.
"This kind of behavior from either side has no place in this or any other campaign," reads a statement released by the Nirenberg campaign
.
Early voting in the runoff begins today and will run through Tuesday, June 4. More information about polling locations and times is available here
.
