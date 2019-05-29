Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, May 29, 2019

Argument Leads to Man Being Shot Outside Sugar's

Posted By on Wed, May 29, 2019 at 10:34 AM

click to enlarge SCREENSHOT VIA GOOGLE MAPS
  • Screenshot via Google Maps
Police are searching for a suspect who shot a man outside of a popular adult nightclub early Wednesday morning.


According to reports, a man was shot in the Sugar's parking lot as he was walking to his car just after 2 a.m. Attackers allegedly pulled up in a gray or silver Acura and began arguing with the victim. The confrontation escalated until one of the individuals in the Acura opened fire.

A bullet struck the victim, who was transported to a hospital in stable condition.

Police are investigating the incident and searching for the suspects, who fled the scene.



Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , ,

  |  

More The Daily »

Jump to comments

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Bodycam Footage Shows Fatal Shooting of 18-Year-Old Charles 'Chop' Roundtree by San Antonio Police Read More

  2. Election-Related Graffiti Pops Up in San Antonio Ahead of Mayoral Runoff Read More

  3. Texas Secretary of State David Whitley Resigns, Facing No Confirmation Vote from Senate Read More

  4. Texas Lege Passes Bill Allowing Authorities to File Felony Charges Against Pipeline Protesters Read More

  5. Your Annual Poop Alert for Visiting the Texas Coast Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...