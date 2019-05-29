Wednesday, May 29, 2019
Argument Leads to Man Being Shot Outside Sugar's
By Sarah Martinez
on Wed, May 29, 2019 at 10:34 AM
Police are searching for a suspect who shot a man outside of a popular adult nightclub early Wednesday morning.
According to reports, a man was shot in the Sugar's parking lot
as he was walking to his car just after 2 a.m. Attackers allegedly pulled up in a gray or silver Acura
and began arguing with the victim. The confrontation escalated until one of the individuals in the Acura opened fire.
A bullet struck the victim, who was transported to a hospital in stable condition.
Police are investigating the incident
and searching for the suspects, who fled the scene.
