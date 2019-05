Argument Leads to Man Being Shot Outside Sugar's

click to enlarge Screenshot via Google Maps

Police are searching for a suspect who shot a man outside of a popular adult nightclub early Wednesday morning.According to reports, a man was shot in the Sugar's parking lot as he was walking to his car just after 2 a.m. Attackers allegedly pulled up in a gray or silver Acura and began arguing with the victim. The confrontation escalated until one of the individuals in the Acura opened fire.A bullet struck the victim, who was transported to a hospital in stable condition.Police are investigating the incident and searching for the suspects, who fled the scene.